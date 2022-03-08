Amazon eyeing to acquire 'God of War' series

Los Angeles, March 8
Amazon is in advance talks to acquire the TV adaptation of popular video game "God of War".
According to Variety, the company's streaming service Prime Video is negotiating with Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions for the project.
The series hails from Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby of "The Expanse” fame and "The Wheel of Time" show runner Rafe Judkins.
The video game, which was first launched in 2005, is based in ancient mythology and follows the story of the titular protagonist, Kratos, a Spartan warrior and later the God of War, who was tricked into killing his family by his former master, the original Greek god of war Ares.
The series adaptation will focus on Kratos' journey in the Greek world, following a path of vengeance as a result of being tricked into killing his family by the Olympian gods.
"Now, living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest," the official description read.
