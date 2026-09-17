DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Ambiecka Pandit on ‘Babita Singh reporting’: “Women often suppress their desires and intelligence”

Ambiecka Pandit on ‘Babita Singh reporting’: “Women often suppress their desires and intelligence”

Ambiecka Pandit on making Babita Singh Reporting a lived-in story of women, courage and change

article_Author
Nonika Singh
Updated At : 05:06 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
It’s a man’s world… we all are acutely aware of this stinging social reality. But it’s a rare film which shows us subtle nuanced, yet emphatic shades of patriarchy without shouting from the pulpit. Babita Singh Reporting is one such film which is creating a virtual storm what with every other Insta post delving into its many recesses and layers.

National Award winning Ambiecka Pandit, director of the film might not have anticipated the overwhelming positive response to her debut feature directorial, but the lawyer turned filmmaker understands the dynamics of why and how the film has resonated so well. She reasons, “There is a Baby in me, in Nimisha Sajayan who plays her as well, as all those women who can relate to her.”

Advertisement

But what is more gratifying for her is the response of male audiences who have called out Sharad for being uncaring, unkind and doing the bare minimum. She rues, “Society expects women’s career to be secondary to her domestic identity while for men their professional commitment always takes precedence.”

Advertisement

Interestingly, when reading Amita Vyas’ script what fascinated Ambiecka the most was her character’s vulnerability and how beautifully Amita had changed the definition of courage. As the film captures everyday patriarchy, what Ambiecka finds most dangerous is women internalising it and self-censuring for “it means patriarchy is really working and tentacles have taken root among the subjects themselves.”

Among the film’s many revealing scenes the one in which Sharad starts to cry and plays the victim card is what truly hit Ambiecka home and she quips, “Often the predator pretends to be a victim and starts to cry foul. This is something I had experienced and I had a great time directing this scene.”

Advertisement

Perhaps this is what Sudip Sharma, producer of the film, had in mind when he felt that a woman would be more suitable to direct such a subject. Ambiecka adds, “Though cinema can’t be seen through gendered lens, as a woman this is a lived in experience for me and there is no level of separation between art and me.”

Of course, the purpose of cinema according to her is not to educate, only ask relevant questions, may be examine and reflect. In this reflection those who felt the investigation arm of the film was not as gripping as Babita’s journey, Ambiecka is a bit piqued. She insists, “The film was not meant to be a thriller and I can understand if fans of the genre are disappointed. Investigation was only a vehicle. It isn’t even a conventional cop drama and was always written as coming-of-age film of Babita, both as a cop and as a woman.” Nimisha, however, was always the first choice for playing this diffident yet brave cop. and the reasons were obvious, “Nimisha is a brilliant actor whose work I had seen in Chola and The Great Indian Kitchen and I was surprised that her Hindi is so good. Besides her face has that innocence and optimism which is why she could easily transpose the same honesty to Baby’s naiveté.”

However, Ambeicka gets really annoyed when people read Baby’s character as dumb. She observes, “Women often have to suppress their desires and their intelligence to accommodate those they love.”

While almost everything about patriarchy annoys her; mansplaining, this constant urge to talk down to women condescendingly she finds most off-putting. Yes, male-dominated film industry has similar undercurrents but as she puts it, “not in a disruptive manner.”

Besides, she has been fortunate enough to find support and guidance in makers like Suresh Triveni, Vikramaditya Motwane and Sudip Sharma, all of whom she rates as not just great makers but wonderful human beings. Suresh and Vikramaditya even produced her second short Under The Waters and she even got a chance to direct an episode of Vikramaditya’s acclaimed series Black Warrant. Despite her legal background, she doesn’t think a courtroom drama would be more up her alley. Rather she wants to try all kinds of genres. Only subject she would say no to is; misogynistic content. “I won’t judge my characters but if the politics of the film does not align with mine, it would definitely be a big no.”

On the surface like Baby, Ambiecka too might come across a gentle, soft-spoken person but has a mind that refuses to bend to any set rules.

Watch out for Ambiecka Pandit directing in future projects. And in case you have yet not watched Babita Singh Reporting on Prime Video, check out Baby’s transformation, which runs oh so deep and real. More than one scene packs a punch and will stay with you for times to come…

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts