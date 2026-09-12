Mumbai Police have taken a domestic worker into custody over the alleged theft of jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh from the Churchgate residence of actor Ameesha Patel's family.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Seema Ghate, had been working at the home of Patel's mother, Asha Patel, for close to eighteen months before her arrest.

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Investigators say a diamond-studded gold bangle disappeared from the residence in January 2026. Asha Patel had reportedly suspected Ghate early on and spent several months urging her to return the missing item before eventually approaching the police.

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The complaint was filed. A crime detection unit tracked Ghate down in Virar, where she was arrested and later produced in court. She has been remanded to police custody until September 15.

The stolen bangle has not yet been recovered, and police are separately checking whether Ghate has any prior criminal history or worked with others in the alleged theft.

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Neither Ameesha Patel nor her family has issued a personal statement on the matter so far.

Patel began her acting career in 2000 opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai and went on to headline hits including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Race 2. She was last seen on screen in 2024's Tauba Tera Jalwa.