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Home / Entertainment / American actress Hayden Panettiere dies at 36

American actress Hayden Panettiere dies at 36

Hayden Panettiere is known for her roles in TV shows such as Nashville and Heroes

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Reuters
Updated At : 09:03 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Hayden Panettiere attends the premiere of 'Scream VI' in New York City in US on March 6, 2023. Image credit/Reuters File
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American actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in TV shows such as Nashville and Heroes, has died at the age of 36, ABC News reported on Sunday, citing her representative.

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“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her – and to the millions who watched her on screen,” her representative told ABC News.

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Reuters could immediately reach her representative outside regular business hours.

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