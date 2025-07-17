DT
Home / Entertainment / 'American Idol's Robin Kaye, husband killed in burglary gone wrong in Los Angeles

Officers were conducting a welfare check at a home in the Encino neighbourhood when they found the bodies of a man and woman with gunshot wounds
AP
Los Angeles, Updated At : 10:38 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
An “American Idol” spokesperson confirmed the deaths of Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70. Photo: X
 An “American Idol” music supervisor and her husband were both found dead in their Los Angeles home Monday afternoon.
Officers were conducting a welfare check at a home in the Encino neighbourhood when they found the bodies of a man and woman with gunshot wounds.
An “American Idol” spokesperson confirmed the deaths of Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70. The couple owned their home, according to public records.
“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her,” an “American Idol” spokesperson said in a statement.
“Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.” Los Angeles police said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian in connection with the couple's deaths.
Boodarian was allegedly burglarising their home while the couple was away July 10. He is accused of shooting and killing Kaye and her husband when they returned and then fleeing on foot. Boodarian has not yet been assigned a public defender and could not be reached for comment.
Police responded that same afternoon to reports of a burglary at the Encino home, but said in a press release there were “no signs of forced entry or trouble”.
Kaye, an industry veteran, has also worked in the music departments of several other productions such as “The Singing Bee”, "Hollywood Game Night", “Lip Sync Battle”, and several Miss USA and Miss Universe pageants.
