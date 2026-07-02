Urfi Javed heads to Kamakhya Devi Temple amid conversion rumours

Actor and social media personality Urfi Javed is trending again, this time for a temple visit that came just days after she shut down rumours about her faith. Urfi recently travelled to the Kamakhya Devi Temple in Guwahati, where she offered prayers and shared photos on Instagram. She wore a lime green kurta with a pink dupatta covering her head, a red religious scarf, and a tilak, a notably understated look for a star known for bold fashion statements. Photos showed her praying with folded hands during temple rituals.

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The visit followed a viral controversy over her religious identity. Content creator and journalist Meeta Chowdhry had posted a video claiming Urfi converted from Islam to Hinduism and changed her name to "Rita Bhardwaj," alongside criticism of her fashion choices. Urfi hit back on her Instagram Stories, denying the claims and stating she had never changed her name or religion, adding that she doesn't believe in any religion at all. She also questioned the creator's credentials and told her to verify facts before posting.

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Urfi later shared screenshots of messages she alleged were sent by Chowdhry afterward, calling them too "triggering" to post in full. She claimed the original video was deleted and that Chowdhry blocked her. Chowdhry has not publicly responded.