Amid the pandemic, PranitaaPandit is concerned about her daughter

Amid the third wave of the pandemic, when more and more people are getting infected, there is a serious threat for children as well. Actress Pranitaa Pandit expresses concern about her 16-month-old daughter Anysha: “The third wave is harsh on kids and a lot of children as well as toddlers are testing positive, as they are running around and touching everything. There is only so much that you can do. Anysha was also unwell but, thankfully, she tested negative; it was just a flu. Also, everyone in the house was sick. We all isolated for 10-12 days, took care of each other, but looking after Anysha was really tough.”

Pranitaa adds, “It’s for Anysha that I’m most worried. You don’t want to see your child suffer and because of the Covid fear, she can’t really step out to play with other kids. To keep a one-and-half-year-old entertained is not easy. She is at the stage where she wants to explore, run in the garden and play.”

The actress, who is presently in Goa, says, “I was just travelling around and looking for places, as we had plans to invest in Goa as a family. Due to Covid, we have all realised that a second home is a must. In Mumbai, we have flats and I want to give a little life to my daughter; a place where she can run around and feel free.”