Filmmaker Amit Rai says “Oh My Dog”, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, has been postponed to avoid a clash with other films and calls it a “practical decision”.

Advertisement

The film was previously slated to release on July 31, but was later rescheduled to release on August 7. The filmmaker said the decision was driven by intense competition for screens rather than any concerns about the film itself. He explained the theatres are already occupied with shows of “Odyssey” and “Dhamaal 4”, leaving no room for other films.

Advertisement

“Even after making such a good film, the reason won’t be anything else... the reason will be that we simply won’t have the space to occupy screens... The film has all the potential, but it just won’t have the space,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

The filmmaker said the team decided to come out with the film when there will be no big releases along...That is the very valid reason behind shifting the release,” he said.

The film revolves around a boy who rescues an abandoned, Siberian Husky puppy, trains him for a competition, and faces an illegal dog-breeding villain.

Advertisement

It also features Maahi Rai alongside the actor. The film is produced by Rai, Sana Warsi, and Rajesh Bhardwaj.