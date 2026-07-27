DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Amit Rai says Pankaj Tripathi's 'Oh My Dog' postponed to avoid clash with other films

Amit Rai says Pankaj Tripathi's 'Oh My Dog' postponed to avoid clash with other films

The film was previously slated to release on July 31, but was later rescheduled to release on August 7

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:36 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Poster of the movie 'Oh My Dog'. Image credits/Instagram @babulalbiscope
Advertisement

Filmmaker Amit Rai says “Oh My Dog”, featuring Pankaj Tripathi, has been postponed to avoid a clash with other films and calls it a “practical decision”.

Advertisement

The film was previously slated to release on July 31, but was later rescheduled to release on August 7. The filmmaker said the decision was driven by intense competition for screens rather than any concerns about the film itself. He explained the theatres are already occupied with shows of “Odyssey” and “Dhamaal 4”, leaving no room for other films.

Advertisement

“Even after making such a good film, the reason won’t be anything else... the reason will be that we simply won’t have the space to occupy screens... The film has all the potential, but it just won’t have the space,” he said in a statement.

Advertisement

The filmmaker said the team decided to come out with the film when there will be no big releases along...That is the very valid reason behind shifting the release,” he said.

The film revolves around a boy who rescues an abandoned, Siberian Husky puppy, trains him for a competition, and faces an illegal dog-breeding villain.

Advertisement

It also features Maahi Rai alongside the actor. The film is produced by Rai, Sana Warsi, and Rajesh Bhardwaj.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts