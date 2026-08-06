Amit Rai talks about Ohh My Dog, release strategy and Chandigarh audiences

Ahead of the August 7 release of his family drama Ohh My Dog, filmmaker Amit Rai visited Chandigarh on Wednesday for a special screening of the film, where he interacted with audience and shared insights into its journey.

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The director, with successful OMG 2 to his credit, spoke about personal inspiration behind Ohh My Dog, postponing the film's release to avoid a box office clash, the importance of travelling with his films to gauge audience reactions and the message he ho

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pes viewers take home from the family entertainer.

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Are you happy you pushed the release date? Do you think Indian films need some sort of reserved shows or like to compete with Hollywood films with mega budgets?

Every filmmaker wants the film to reach the widest possible audience, so sometimes you have to take practical decisions about the release. We shifted the date because we wanted Ohh My Dog to get the breathing space it deserves. I have always believed that a good story eventually finds its audience, but we should also create a fair ecosystem where Indian films, especially content-driven ones, get equal opportunities in theatres. Hollywood films come with massive budgets and global marketing. Our stories may not have those resources, but they carry our emotions and culture. If there are mechanisms that ensure balanced exhibition without compromising audience choice, it would certainly help meaningful cinema thrive.

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Do you travel with each of your films to see audience response? How has Chandigarh's response been?

Yes, I genuinely enjoy travelling with my films because cinema is incomplete until it meets its audience. Sitting inside a theatre and watching people laugh, cry or fall silent tells me far more than any box office number. Chandigarh was incredibly special. The audience connected deeply with the emotions of the film, and many stayed back to talk about compassion, kindness and the bond between humans and animals. Those conversations reassure me that the film is reaching people in the way it was intended.

Since you have written, produced and directed the film, please share with us the most memorable aspect of this journey.

The most memorable aspect of this journey has been discovering how a simple personal experience evolved into a story with a universal message. The inspiration came from my own pet dog. When I brought him home, I believed I was taking care of him, but over time I realised he was teaching me some of life's most important lessons about love, loyalty and compassion. That changed the way I looked at relationships between humans and animals.

From writing the script to producing and directing the film, every stage was driven by the desire to tell this story with honesty and sincerity. My son Maahi made his acting debut in the film, and our own pet dog is also a part of it, which made the experience deeply personal for me. More than making a film, it has been a journey of understanding coexistence, empathy and respect for every living being.

As the film is set for release, your message to movie buffs.

I would simply request everyone to experience Ohh My Dog with their families on the big screen. Dogs teach us the purest form of love and loyalty without expecting anything in return. Through Ohh My Dog, I wanted to tell a story that is emotional, entertaining and meaningful for every family. This is not just a film about a child and a dog; it is about learning to coexist with all living beings with compassion.

If audiences walk away with a little more kindness in their hearts towards animals, I will feel this film has truly achieved its purpose. I sincerely thank the people of Chandigarh for the warmth they have shown us, and I hope they continue to support stories that celebrate humanity.