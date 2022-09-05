Amit Shah meets filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Mumbai, see pics

ANI

Mumbai, September 5

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Monday, met filmmaker Rohit Shetty in Mumbai.

Buffering media director Amit B Wadhwani was also present at the meeting, which was held at the Sahyadri State Guest House.

After meeting Rohit, Shah took to Twitter and shared a picture with the 'Singham' director.

In the image, Rohit and Shah can be seen sitting across each other engaged in a discussion.

"Met noted director Rohit Shetty, today in Mumbai," Shah tweeted along the picture.

Met noted director Rohit Shetty, today in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/pfzPI2c3j6 — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 5, 2022

Rohit Shetty also shared photos on his Instagram account:

A few days ago, Shah met Telugu stalwart Jr NTR in Hyderabad.

Shah had shared several pictures from his meeting with the 'RRR' star as well.

In the first picture, they shook hands while in the next both of them held a bouquet and smiled looking at the camera. The duo sat with each other and conversed in the other photos. In the pictures, Jr NTR wore a light blue shirt and black pants.

Sharing the pictures, Shah captioned the post, "Had a good interaction with a very talented actor and the gem of our Telugu cinema, Jr NTR in Hyderabad." He also penned a note in Telugu and tagged the actor.

Re-sharing the post on his Twitter account, Jr NTR wrote, "It was a pleasure meeting you and having a delightful interaction @AmitShah ji. Thanks for the kind words." Jr NTR and Shah's meeting took place on August 22.

