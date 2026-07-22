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Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan clarifies surgery post was ‘misunderstood’, says it referred to Argentina’s FIFA World Cup loss

Amitabh Bachchan clarifies surgery post was ‘misunderstood’, says it referred to Argentina’s FIFA World Cup loss

In a July 21 blog post, Big B spoke about hospitalisation, homecoming, and recovery and also mentioned being in ICU after surgery

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ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:35 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Actor Amitabh Bachchan. Image credit/ANI
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Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has issued a clarification regarding his health condition, revealing that his previous ‘surgery’ post has been misunderstood.

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In a July 21 blog post, Big B spoke about hospitalisation, homecoming, and recovery and also mentioned being in the ICU after a surgery. The post left fans highly concerned and got widespread attention on social media.

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In a follow-up blog post, Amitabh Bachchan explained that his words were a mere reference to Argentina’s recent loss in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The actor also assured his fans of being in good health.

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“I am fine... misunderstood post... I was giving an example... That the period after a surgery or ICU incident, the most difficult time is when you come home... and have to deal with your damaged condition... So when a Champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath... Ref. Argentina loss and Messi as Champion that lost... People have assumed its reference to me,” Big B wrote.

He went on to state how the words were assumed incorrectly.

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“Every Champion must know that in time there shall be another Champion!! tough for a Champion to contend with the fact that someone else has taken his or her place .. but this is life it shall be ever present,” he added.

Bachchan drew parallels between a human body’s post-surgery recovery and the rise of Argentina.

“the body is remarkable, it adjusts, it works, but perhaps not as before .. the Champion lost has similar feelings to contend with .. BUT .. the tough fight it out .. the body when worked upon can bring results, perhaps not like before, but results it brings .. the Champion can get up from his fallen state, fight back to being Champion again,” he concluded.

In a previous post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “.. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming.” On the work front, the actor was last seen in ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan in key roles.

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