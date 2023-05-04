Amitabh Bachchan confesses 'Section 84' takes a lot out of him, 'remains a pleasant disturbance'

PTI

Mumbai, May 4

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is shooting for "Section 84", on Thursday said shooting for the courtroom drama thriller is "taking a lot out" of him.

The 80-year-old actor took to his personal blog to share a work update with fans and followers.

"I must confess that the film 'Section 84' IPC is taking a lot out of me as far as the nature of the film and role is, which is why when the day work is done it does not leave you even as you set off for home .. much of it remains in the head and body and as is often the matter with the profession, it remains a pleasant disturbance .." Bachchan wrote.

The screen icon had halted all professional commitments after sustaining an injury while shooting an action sequence on the Hyderabad set of Nag Ashwin's "Project K" in early March. He resumed work later that month, according to his blog.

"Section 84" is written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta of "Te3n" and "The Girl On The Train" fame. Diana Penty, Abhishek Banerjee, and Nimrat Kaur also round out the cast of the film.

The upcoming movie marks the third collaboration between Bachchan and Dasgupta, following TV miniseries "Yudh" and "Te3n".

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Film Hangar.

