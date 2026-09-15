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Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan dismisses retirement rumour

Amitabh Bachchan dismisses retirement rumour

… clarifies ‘time to retire’ comment meant going to bed

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:15 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Amitabh Bachchan
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Amitabh Bachchan has dismissed speculation about his retirement, clarifying that his recent reference to it was about 'going to bed' and 'not stepping away from acting or television'.

The veteran actor addressed the rumours in his latest blog after a previous post was interpreted as a possible hint that he was planning to quit work. Bachchan also shared a report about the retirement speculation and explained the context behind his words.

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Clarifying his earlier comment, Bachchan wrote that when he said, “It’s late, time to retire,” he was simply referring to retiring to bed because it was late. “Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; retire in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there),” he posted in a light-hearted response.

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Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). He has been associated with the popular quiz show since its launch in 2000, except for one season in 2007, when Shah Rukh Khan took over as host.

KBC began as the Indian adaptation of the British quiz show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and marked Bachchan’s television debut. The show also played a significant role in strengthening his career, eventually becoming a cultural phenomenon in India.

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Beyond its quiz format, KBC became known for contestants sharing their personal stories and for Bachchan’s iconic catchphrase "lock kiya jaye.”

And lock kiya jaye, Big B is happy working!

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