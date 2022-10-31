Amitabh Bachchan does 'lion walk' on sets of 'KBC 14' to fulfil contestant's request

Mumbai, October 31
Actor Amitabh Bachchan walked the ramp along with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14' contestant and former Miss Odisha's first runner-up, Pooja Tripathy, on her request.
She called it "lion walk" and not "catwalk" as she wanted to make it look more graceful with the host.
Pooja also spoke about the efforts her parents put into her education. Her mother mortgaged her gold ring so that she could participate in 2014's Ms Odisha beauty pageant. She also handed over a cheque for Rs 3,20,000 to her father as a tribute for his hard work to fulfil her dreams.
Pooja said, "Everything about KBC was so surreal. It still feels like a dream. I feel elated when I recall my moments on the show. The fact that I was able to give my cheque to my father as a tribute and walk with Mr Bachchan have been my best achievements which will stay with me forever".
As part of 'Asha Abhilasha' week on 'KBC 14', all wishes of the contestants will be fulfilled by the host and he will be seen talking to their families and even walking the ramp.
'KBC 14' airs on Sony Entertainment Television. IANS
