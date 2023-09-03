Amitabh Bachchan fulfils his Sunday ritual with Junior B

ANI

Mumbai, September 3

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan never misses an opportunity to meet and greet his fans on Sundays, when people gather outside his house, Jalsa, to catch sight of the actor. This Sunday was no exception, Big B waved to the awaiting fans at the gate of his residence but this time his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan was also seen with him.

Big B can be seen dressed in a white kurta that he paired with a matching shawl. Amitabh can be also seen joining hands towards the crowd in the image.

Abhishek, on the other hand, wore a black hoodie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the family entertainer film 'Uunchai' along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.

He will next be seen in 'Project K' alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film 'Section 84'.

Abhishek, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Ghoomer', which is a cricket and disability-themed film by director R Balki. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

Earlier, Big B also shared that he has watched 'Ghoomer' twice and really loved it.

Abhishek also serves as a producer on 'Ghoomer'. The film recently received a standing ovation at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Deepika Padukone #Mumbai