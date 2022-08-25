Amitabh Bachchan ‘grateful’ for concerns and prayers amid second bout of covid

PTI

Mumbai, August 25

Days after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude towards well-wishers and colleagues for their love and support.

The 79-year-old actor had announced his diagnosis on Tuesday night via social media and had urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.

Bachchan took to his blog early on Thursday to reach out to his fans and followers.

"... to them that have sent me their concern and prayers .. their love .. and the immense heart filled grace for my recovery, I give my folded hands in grateful acknowledgement will ever be touched by gratitude .. your benevolence shall ever remain within me and your dedicated care, a never ending river of love .. (sic)" he wrote.

"... I have no intent of giving health bulletins .. but yes I shall and I should keep you updated," he added.

The cinema veteran, who was hospitalised in July 2020 after contracting covid, said he is "disappointed" about testing positive for the virus once again.

"... yes despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention .. the injection one and two and the booster thereafter .. the care to not be in the presence of the public realm .. covid did win and come out victorious .. !

"... to say that I am disappointed would be an under statement .. it is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear .. (sic)," he wrote.

Bachchan said he was unhappy about his "sacred" work commitments taking a sudden hit due to his diagnosis. He currently hosts the 14th season of the popular quiz reality TV show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’.

"... the sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be, of how to catch up with lost time, especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up ..

"... it is the helplessness that invades the system .. and the assurance that many give that all shall be well, is most courageous of them .. but ever there are eternal apprehensions for their fructification .. (sic)," he added.

This year, Bachchan has a string of films lined up for release, including ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, ‘Goodbye’, and ‘Uunchai’.

