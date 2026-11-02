Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from bulletproof glass at Jalsa after bomb threat

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan stepped out of his residence Jalsa and greeted a large gathering of fans from behind the bulletproof glass following the recent bomb threat.

Recently, an email was sent to Mayor Ritu Tawde, which threatened bomb blasts at Bachchan's residence and the venue of singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert.

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It claimed a blast would take place in the mayor's office at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters at 3.11 pm. The premises were searched, but nothing suspicious was found.

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The actor continued his ritual of interacting with the fans, who gather around Bachchan's residence every Sunday, but was accompanied by enhanced security. His son Abhishek Bachchan also stood behind the actor.

According to police, the email, also marked to Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, warned of a grenade attack on a school on October 31 and threatened to target Bachchan's Juhu home 'Jalsa' between October 31 and November 27.

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The email, which made references to 'Khalistan', also claimed that there would be an attack during the November 27 concert of singer Diljit Dosanjh in the Mahalaxmi Racecourse area.

As a precautionary measure, instructions have been issued to significantly step up security and surveillance at the mayor's office, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, prominent educational institutions across the city and all those places mentioned in the email.