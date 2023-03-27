Amitabh Bachchan greets fans in 'homemade sling' outside Jalsa, struggles to do namaste

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 27

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has not just resumed work but is back to his Sunday ritual of greeting his fans outside his house Jalsa. Yesterday, for the first time since he got injured on the sets of 'Projeck K', he went to the gates of his house and waved to his ardent fans and followers.

The Bollywood legend wore a kurta pyjama with a black jacket. What was different about his meeting with fans this time was that Big B was wearing a 'homemade sling' to support his arm.The actor struggled to do namaste to his fans and the discomfort is quite visible in the many pictures he shared on his blog.

The actor took to his blog to share his experience of meeting his fans after a gap. He wrote, "And the work continues .. the Sunday blessings of the well wishers .. my love affection and gratitude .. they still come .. me in homemade sling and the grey."

Amitabh suffered an injury earlier in March on the sets of Projeck K in Hyderabad. Reportedly, he was shooting an action scene.

The actor has made sure to share his health updates with fans.After consulting a doctor and undergoing a CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is taking rest at his home.

In his recent blog, the 80-year-old star shared that he suffered a muscle tear in his right rib cage and hurt his toe.

A he resumed work, he wrote, "So despite the inconvenience of damaged body .. there must be desire and effort to repair .. which is being done with care and comfort of the Ef and well wishers , and for which there is repeated gratitude and love .. Work schedules have been done and the charts start filling up again .. to the joy of the ‘moi’ .. for there is no better pastime than work .."

He continued, "Yes the rib and toe are in a state of revolt .. but revolts must be tendered with and a solution to be found .. and find we must .. we no , I .."

Talking about 'Project K', it is a science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

