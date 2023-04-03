Amitabh Bachchan impressed by old man wearing solar powered fan on head, calls India 'mother of invention'

Mumbai, April 3
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was impressed by an old man wearing a solar powered fan on his head to keep himself cool and shared his video on social media.
Amitabh took to Twitter, where he shared a video of the old man wearing a helmet with an attached fan at the front and solar panel at the back of it.
An impressed Amitabh captioned it: "India the Mother of invention. Bharat mata ki jai."
T 4605 - India the Mother of invention .. भारत माता की जय 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ZW3xyXLnsk— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 3, 2023
On the work front, the cine icon on Monday announced his next film, a courtroom drama thriller 'Section 84', which also stars Diana Penty. He also has 'Project K' with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.
IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case; BJP slams show of strength at court
Calls it bid to intimidate judiciary | Sentence to remain su...
CBI must go after corrupt without fear: PM Modi
In veiled attack on Cong, says earlier govts did nothing to ...
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in defamation case from sessions court; hearing on conviction stay on April 13
The Congress leader was disqualified as a member of the Lok ...