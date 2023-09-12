 Amitabh Bachchan is proud of granddaughter Navya Nanda, lauds her menstrual health work in villages : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Amitabh Bachchan is proud of granddaughter Navya Nanda, lauds her menstrual health work in villages

Amitabh Bachchan is proud of granddaughter Navya Nanda, lauds her menstrual health work in villages

Amitabh Bachchan talks about Navya's profit on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 15'

Amitabh Bachchan is proud of granddaughter Navya Nanda, lauds her menstrual health work in villages

Amitabh Bachchan with his granddaughter Navya Nanda. Instagram/navyananda



IANS

Mumbai, September 12

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded the social work done by his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, for the menstruating women of the rural areas, and opened up on how the mindset of the people in the villages should change.

In the episode 21 of the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15, host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Neeru Yadav, popularly known as Hockey Sarpanch, from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu, and Chhavi Rajawat former Sarpanch of Soda, a village which is 60 kilometers from Jaipur, Rajasthan, to the hot seat.

Talking about her journey, Neeru said: “When I got married and came to this village I saw a lot of differences. Women had to struggle for their basic needs. In Rajasthan, women wear the veil. Women couldn't say what they want. They are carrying pots filled with water on their head.”

“So, I thought, since l am living in the village, I should do something nice for my village. I contested to be the Sarpanch with this motive,” she shared.

Here's a clip from the episode:

The ‘Sholay' actor said: “I would like to inform our viewers and audience that Chhavi is the first Sarpanch with an MBA. You gained education in renowned educational institutions. What made you return to your village?”

Chhavi shared: “Sir, it was not my idea. I give the credit to the 73rd and 74th Amendments Acts. Because of that, a woman got a chance to contest an election for this post. And, the villagers made this decision. So, I thought that if I don't help being the daughter of my village then how can I expect others to help us?”

“Around 65 per cent of the population of India lives in the rural area. So, if you want to see the country change, our villages need to progress. And that's what inspired me,” she said.

The 80-year-old actor said: “You are right! The villages are backward! A lot of facilities are not provided to them.”

Sharing an anecdote of his visit to a village, Big B said: “I had been to a village once. It lacked basic facilities. There was a small raised platform in the middle. There were flowers, plants, incense sticks and lamps on it. I asked them what they worship here. ‘They said, look up. This is what we worship'. I looked up. There was a light bulb. The villager said that when it lights up at night, we sit under it and study.”

The actor shared: “The work both of you do in the villages. is commendable. Congratulations to you! Okay! I wanted to know whether the amount you win today will be donated to a cause? Neeru ji, could you tell us who you will donate it to?”

To this Neeru replied: “It will be donated to the Aditri Foundation. This foundation works towards women's education, and the environment.”

Big B: “What about your cause, Chhavi ji?”

Chhavi said: “Sir, it is New Eminent International School Shiksha Samiti. They run a women's college. It is located in our village. And when we started this there were barely 60 female students. Now, there are more than 550 female students who come here for teacher training.”

Talking further about how the mindset of the rural people needs to be evolved, the ‘Mard' fame actor said: “I believe the mindset needs to change. It is with a heavy heart I say this about our women. A woman is called impure when she gets her period every month. She is asked to leave the house. And the woman has to stay in the forest until the time her menstrual period ends.”

Sharing how his granddaughter Navya is working for the cause of the rural women, Amitabh said: “There are many young girls now who study in colleges and have decided that they will go to such villages and make a hut for these women equipped with all the necessities. During those days every month, they can stay in those huts. I won't shy away from saying that my granddaughter is doing this. She goes to villages. Her name is Navya. She runs an organisation.”

“She visits villages to get an idea of the conditions there. It was her idea that huts be made for these women. I hope that your statements will change the mindset of the people in the villages,” he added.

For the unversed, Navya is a women's rights advocate, and is the founder of ‘Project Naveli', a non-profit initiative, which supports gender equality in India. It focuses in the fields of education, healthcare and financial independence.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15' airs on Sony.

#Amitabh Bachchan #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian PM Trudeau still stuck in Delhi due to aircraft issue; earliest possible departure by Tuesday afternoon

2
Haryana

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

3
Ludhiana

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

4
India

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

5
Chandigarh

13 employees found absent, issued notices

6
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Summit begins in Mohali; CM Bhagwant Mann pitches state as ideal tourism destination

7
India

Army officer's extramarital affair with Nepali woman ends in murder

8
Delhi

Noida: After killing wife, ex-IIS officer kept hiding in house for over 10 hours despite cops, sniffer dogs around

9
Sports

Pakistani fans vent anger on their team after drubbing by India in Asia Cup

10
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur section of NH-5 to remain closed at Chakki Mor for 2 hours on Monday night

Don't Miss

View All
New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Top News

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law under IPC to 5-judge Constitution Bench

Supreme Court refers petitions challenging validity of sedition law to larger bench

A 3-judge Bench says the 5-judge Constitution Bench will con...

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Stranded for 2 days, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau finally leaves Delhi

He had to extend his stay due to technical issues with his a...

Stranded in India, Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

Stranded in India, Justin Trudeau receives flak from opposition back home

Why do India and Canadian PM Trudeau do not share the best o...

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

He is detained while passing through a Manesar market

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari seeks 10 per cent additional GST on diesel vehicles as pollution tax

Union minister Nitin Gadkari walks back on proposal to levy extra tax on diesel vehicles

Says there is no such proposal currently under active consid...


Cities

View All

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab from September 13 to 15, to inaugurate ‘School of Eminence’ in Amritsar

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Shimla-Chandigarh National Highway near Solan to remain closed for maintenance

Shimla-Chandigarh highway to remain closed for maintenance

Mohali's Natalya Mangat becomes fourth generation Army officer

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar detained in Gurugram

Cow vigilante Monu Manesar sent to 14-day judicial custody

Gurugram man dies by suicide; live-streams it on Instagram

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab tomorrow, to inaugurate 'School of Eminence' in Amritsar

Supreme Court extends Satyendar Jain’s interim bail till September 25 in money laundering case

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on city road

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor