Amitabh Bachchan, Javed Akhtar and others pay homage to Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away on Tuesday (May 10). A day after his demise, he was accorded a state funeral by the Government of Maharashtra. The late musician, along with Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, had delivered several iconic compositions for Amitabh Bachchan. Big B was seen with wife Jaya Bachchan for the ‘antim darshan’ of the late musician.

Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, singer Roopkumar Rathod and musician Satish Vyas were also among the other celebrities who attended his last rites. —TMS