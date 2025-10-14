DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan joins the 'Labubu' trend in his signature style, check

Amitabh Bachchan joins the 'Labubu' trend in his signature style, check

"Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Labubu now in my car"

article_Author
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 03:20 PM Oct 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
amitabhbachchan/Instagram
Advertisement

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has also hopped onto the viral 'Labubu' trend, and fans just can't keep calm.

Advertisement

The actor took to his Instagram handle and offered a glimpse of his very own Labubu doll, which appeared to have made an entry inside his car. Big B shared a video showing the little viral doll hanging in the front, along with his epic commentary in the background.

Advertisement

"Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Labubu now in my car. Hi Labubu, see you tomorrow. Bye," Big B said in his signature style.

Advertisement

In his caption, the actor wrote, "#Labubu."

The video sparked diverse reactions on the social media platform.

Advertisement

While some loved the actor's playful side, others were left in awe of his powerful voice. Singer-politician Babul Supriyo commented, "Haha. The Original OG!! The Voice - the charizzzzma.. Lucky Labubu.. gets to breathe the same air as THE MAN."

The post arrived on the heels of Amitabh Bachchan's appreciative post after his family's triple Filmfare Awards win.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts