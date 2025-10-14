Amitabh Bachchan joins the 'Labubu' trend in his signature style, check

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has also hopped onto the viral 'Labubu' trend, and fans just can't keep calm.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and offered a glimpse of his very own Labubu doll, which appeared to have made an entry inside his car. Big B shared a video showing the little viral doll hanging in the front, along with his epic commentary in the background.

"Ladies and gentlemen, presenting Labubu now in my car. Hi Labubu, see you tomorrow. Bye," Big B said in his signature style.

In his caption, the actor wrote, "#Labubu."

The video sparked diverse reactions on the social media platform.

While some loved the actor's playful side, others were left in awe of his powerful voice. Singer-politician Babul Supriyo commented, "Haha. The Original OG!! The Voice - the charizzzzma.. Lucky Labubu.. gets to breathe the same air as THE MAN."

The post arrived on the heels of Amitabh Bachchan's appreciative post after his family's triple Filmfare Awards win.