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Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan recalls childhood Diwali memories on KBC; leaves Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi in splits

Amitabh Bachchan recalls childhood Diwali memories on KBC; leaves Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi in splits

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ANI
Updated At : 02:43 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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A childhood memory of Diwali crackers had the Ramayana stars laughing on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati as Amitabh Bachchan shared a funny story from his younger days.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey joined the megastar for a special Diwali episode of the quiz show while promoting their upcoming film Ramayana. During the interaction, Ranbir asked Bachchan about his childhood memories of Diwali and how he celebrated the festival back then.

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Responding to the question, the veteran actor recalled how children would compete to make sure their firecrackers were louder than those of their neighbours.

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Sir, Diwali ki keval yahi yaad rehti thi, ki agar bagal wale ke yahan bomb phata hai, toh hamara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye..” he said.

Bachchan's response left the actors laughing as he recalled the childhood excitement around Diwali crackers. The conversation brought a light-hearted moment to the special episode.

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Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey are part of the upcoming film Ramayana, which has brought the actors together for promotional appearances.

Ramayana also stars Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.  Meanwhile, the Diwali special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati will air on October 29 and 30 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. (ANI)

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