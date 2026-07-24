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Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan returns to the KBC hot seat as Season 18 shoot begins August 1

Amitabh Bachchan returns to the KBC hot seat as Season 18 shoot begins August 1

“Is Baar... Sochna Padega” — the new season promises a fresh twist, encouraging contestants to pause, think and make every answer count

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 04:26 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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mitabh Bachchan returns as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, with a fresh twist
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Amitabh Bachchan is all set to return with the questions, the countdown and the iconic KBC hot seat as Kaun Banega Crorepati gears up for its 18th season. The shoot for the new season is scheduled to begin on August 1, 2026, at a specially designed set in Mumbai’s Film City.

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This season arrives with a new thought-provoking theme—“Is Baar... Sochna Padega”—which aims to shift the focus beyond quick answers to strategic thinking, patience and decision-making.

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In the recently released promo by Sony Entertainment Television, Bachchan draws a parallel between golf and life, explaining that the first move—or the first answer—is not always the right one. Set against the backdrop of a golf course, he highlights the importance of taking a moment to reflect before making a choice.

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"Bachpan mein humein sikhaya gaya tha ki jo pehle jawab de, sabse sahi wahi hai. Lekin zindagi mein kai baar, pehla jawab hi sahi nahi hota. Toh is baar KBC mein, jawab dene se pehle khud ko zara rokna padega... Is baar, sochna padega," he says.

With this new approach, KBC Season 18 promises to test not just contestants’ knowledge but also their ability to analyse, strategise and make thoughtful decisions under pressure.

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Much like golf, where patience and precision determine the perfect shot, the upcoming season will encourage contestants to pause before locking in their answers—proving that sometimes, the right decision comes after taking a moment to think.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 premieres on August 10, 2026, and will air Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and stream on Sony LIV.

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