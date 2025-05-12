DT
Amitabh Bachchan salutes Indian Army

Updated At : 06:05 AM May 12, 2025 IST
Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywoodveteran Amitabh Bachchan has expressed profound admiration for the Indian Army’s valour following the recent Pahalgam terror attack and the military’s retaliatory Operation Sindoor.

Bachchan reflected on the emotional toll through a reference to a line from a poem by his late father, renowned poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. “Hai Chita ki raakh kar me, maangti sindoor duniya,” (“There are ashes of the funeral pyre, the world is asking for vermilion.”) He continued, invoking the name of the Indian army’s recent operation, “De diya sindoor, (“I gave you the vermillion!”) OPERATION SINDOOR!!!”

Bachchan concluded his message with an impassioned salute to the nation’s defenders and the iconic lines of his poet father, “Jai Hind Jai Hind’s Army too na thamenga kabhee; too na mudega kabhee; too na jhukega kabhee, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath. Agni Path! Agni Path! Agni Path!

