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Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan says he requires to rest more before returning to work

Amitabh Bachchan says he requires to rest more before returning to work

His fans went on to extend their wishes to the actor in the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:02 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Actor Amitabh Bachchan. File photo
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Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan shared a health update and said more rest is needed after he was advised to take days off from work.

“Yet more rest needed... adjusting... thinking and wondering... the human body and its uniqueness,” the actor wrote on Friday on his personal blog.

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Bachchan, who turned 84 earlier this month, shared a post on X on Wednesday to inform his fans and followers he has been advised to rest and couldn’t interact with them due to it.

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“Apologies .. I beg your forgiveness; I’ve been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I’m not able to write anything,” the actor earlier wrote in the post.

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His fans went on to extend their wishes to the actor in the comment section and wished him a speedy recovery.

The actor will next feature in ‘Section 84’. The film is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta and also features Nimrat Kaur and others. He will also appear in “Kalki 2”, which is a sequel to “Kalki 2898 AD”. He will reprise the role of Ashwatthama in the film.

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