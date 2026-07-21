DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post about surgery and hospitalisation

Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post about surgery and hospitalisation

The 83-year-old actor wrote about the 'most difficult phase' of coming home from hospital

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:43 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Amitabh Bachchan. File photo
Advertisement

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a cryptic post about hospitalisation and surgery but did not share any other details of his health issues.

Advertisement

In a post on his official blog on Monday night, the 83-year-old actor wrote about the "most difficult phase" of coming home from hospital.

Advertisement

"In Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming ..this homecoming  period is the most difficult phase  .. physically, psychologically and practically (sic)," he said.

Advertisement

Bachchan's post did not immediately make it clear whether he was talking in general or discussing someone particular.

The actor seemed fine as he kept his date with his fans on Sunday, a weekly ritual of sorts where he greets people who gather outside his house.

Advertisement

Continuing the post, Bachchan wrote, "You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life.. some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions." "They that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory  .. a choice each makes individually.. nothing wrong by either (sic)," he added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts