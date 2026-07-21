Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post about surgery and hospitalisation

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday shared a cryptic post about hospitalisation and surgery but did not share any other details of his health issues.

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In a post on his official blog on Monday night, the 83-year-old actor wrote about the "most difficult phase" of coming home from hospital.

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"In Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming ..this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically (sic)," he said.

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Bachchan's post did not immediately make it clear whether he was talking in general or discussing someone particular.

The actor seemed fine as he kept his date with his fans on Sunday, a weekly ritual of sorts where he greets people who gather outside his house.

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Continuing the post, Bachchan wrote, "You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life.. some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions." "They that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually.. nothing wrong by either (sic)," he added.