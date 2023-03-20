Amitabh Bachchan shares health update, says 'I repair' after being injured during film shooting

Mumbai, March 20
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Monday expressed gratitude to his well-wishers for their concern and prayers as he recuperates from an on-set injury.
The 80-year-old actor took to his official Instagram page and shared an old picture of him walking the ramp at a fashion show, hoping to get back to the grind soon.
"Thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery... I repair... hope to be back on the ramp soon," Bachchan wrote in the caption.
In a previous post on his personal blog, the screen icon said he continues to be in "extreme pain".
"the rib continues in its painful journey .. but another erupts at the toe and draws attention greater than the rib .. so .. the rib diminishes and the attention drifts to the toe...
"a blister under the callus .. never heard or experienced before , but there it is and yes extreme pain .." he added.
In the March 5 post on his blog, the industry veteran said he injured himself while filming an action sequence on the Hyderabad set of his upcoming movie ‘Project K’.
"In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .." he said.
Before flying back to Mumbai, Bachchan said the doctor at a Hyderabad-based hospital, where he underwent a CT scan, advised him to rest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; his uncle, driver surrender in Jalandhar
The hunt for Amritpal enters the third day on Monday as the ...
Amritpal narrowly escapes minutes before police nab his driver from his hideout
Amritpal’s driver, uncle arrested
Union Ministry of Home Affairs asks BSF, SSB to be on ‘high alert’ at borders in view of possible attempt by Amritpal to escape
The officials say even immigration authorities at internatio...
Punjab further extends suspension of mobile internet services till March 21 noon
Internet services were suspended in the state on March 18 fo...
The rise and fall of fugitive Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...