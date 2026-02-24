DT
Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan shooting for 'Kalki 2' in Hyderabad, shares BTS photo with Kamal Haasan

Amitabh Bachchan shooting for 'Kalki 2' in Hyderabad, shares BTS photo with Kamal Haasan

Inspired by Hindu scriptures, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ served as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe in 2024

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 05:10 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Amitabh Bachchan. File photo
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has shared behind the scenes photos with Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan from the sets of the "Kalki 2", which marks their first project together since 1985's "Geraftaar".

In a post on his official blog on Tumblr, the 83-year-old said he has begun shooting for the project, which is a follow-up to the 2024 Telugu blockbuster "Kalki 2898 AD".

"Meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN, we shall be working together after ages .. last in 'Giraftar'," Bachchan wrote.

In the photos, the two cinema icons are seen sharing a warm hug, with Bachchan dressed as Ashwatthama, the character he essayed in the first part.

"'Kalki 2' begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday," he added.

Inspired by Hindu scriptures, "Kalki 2898 AD" served as the first instalment in the planned Kalki Cinematic Universe in 2024.

Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film followed a group of people set out to save a woman pregnant with Lord Vishnu's 10th and final avatar, Kalki, from an evil supreme god-king, Yaskin.

It featured Prabhas as Bhairava/Karna, Bachchan as Ashwatthama, Haasan as Supreme Yaskin and Deepika Padukone as Sumathi aka SUM-80.

The film released in June 2024 and earned over Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

Bachchan also shared images of a crowd waiting outside his Mumbai residence Jalsa to catch a glimpse of the actor.

"Told them that this Sunday I shall not be able to come , since I was shooting in Hyderabad .. but still they come .. to confirm ... but apologies .. work first .. rest later," he said.

