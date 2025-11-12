DT
Amitabh Bachchan showcases his driving skills as he steps out in city in luxurious car

Amitabh Bachchan showcases his driving skills as he steps out in city in luxurious car

The 'Agneepath' star was spotted behind the wheel of his luxurious BMW in Juhu, flashing a warm smile and waving at the paparazzi from his window

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 07:18 PM Nov 12, 2025 IST
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped out in the city on Wednesday evening, and what truly caught everyone's attention was his driving mode.

The 'Agneepath' star was spotted behind the wheel of his luxurious BMW in Juhu, flashing a warm smile and waving at the paparazzi from his window.

At 83, if driving in style isn't cool, then what is?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Recently, Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh appeared on the show, where he not only took part in a quiz but also enthralled the audience on the sets with his fun-filled conversations and, of course, his songs.

In one of the promos, Diljit Dosanjh was seen humbly touching Amitabh Bachchan's feet to seek his blessings, to which Big B responded with a warm, heartfelt hug.

One of the most endearing moments came when Bachchan lovingly called Diljit "Punjab de putra" (son of Punjab).

"Punjab de putra Diljit Dosanjh ka main hardik abhinandan karta hun," Amitabh Bachchan said.

Big B took over hosting duties for the quiz show in 2000 and has since become its enduring face, with only one brief hiatus.

In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan stepped in to host the show's third season, but Bachchan soon returned to reclaim the chair, continuing his iconic association with the show ever since.

