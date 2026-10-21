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Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan takes a few days off to rest and recuperate

Amitabh Bachchan takes a few days off to rest and recuperate

Megastar apologises to fans for being unable to post on social media; admirers wish him well

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PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 08:52 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he has been advised to take a few days off to rest and recuperate. File Photo
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Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he has been advised to take a few days off to rest and recuperate.

The veteran actor, who turned 84 earlier this month, shared a post on X and   apologised to fans for being unable interact with them on social media.

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“Apologies .. I beg your forgiveness; I’ve been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I’m not able to write anything,” Bachchan wrote.

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Responding to the post, fans wished the actor well and urged him to prioritise his health.

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“Please take care of your health. Love you sir,” one user wrote, while another said, “Get well soon sir.”

“We all love you. Rest well. Thanks a lot for connecting with us,” another fan commented.

Bachchan, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars, has enjoyed a career spanning more than five decades, with landmark films such as “Deewaar”, “Sholay”, “Agneepath”, “Black” and “Piku”.

He also remains a popular television personality as the host of the long-running quiz show “Kaun Banega Crorepati”.

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