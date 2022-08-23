Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19

Mumbai, August 23
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday said that he has tested positive for novel coronavirus.
The 79-year-old actor shared the news in a post on Twitter and urged everyone who came in his contact to get tested immediately.
"I have just tested CoViD + positive.. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also.." Bachchan wrote.
The veteran star had previously contracted COVID-19 in July 2020 along with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, actor-daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.
T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. 🙏— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022
On the work front, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra Part One: Shiva", Vikas Bahl's "Goodbye", "UUnchai" and "Project K".
