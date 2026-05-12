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Home / Entertainment / Amitabh Bachchan thanks his fans, calls them ‘extended family'

Amitabh Bachchan thanks his fans, calls them ‘extended family'

Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt message for fans, saying their love and support keep him inspired to work harder and continue his journey

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:40 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan outside his residence, Jalsa. Image credit/Tumblr @srbachchan
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“This is my pride and my honour to have the blessings of the many” said Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan as he extended his gratitude to his fans.

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The actor shared a series of pictures of his fans on his blog on Monday. They were taken during his fan meeting session. which he holds every Sunday outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. During the meetings, hundreds of fans gather to catch a glimpse of an actor.

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“This is my pride and my honour to have the blessings of the many. They make me believe .. They make me breathe another day .. They provoke me to work and to work harder and to deliver... they are my Ef .. my extended family,” Bachchan wrote in his post.

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The actor also urged his staff to behave with the fans, who wait eagerly for him. “While explaining to those who work here about how they ought to behave toward his well-wishers, the public understands that the manner in which these staff members conduct themselves is the same way I behave,” he said.

“To wait for hours for such a long time and under such scorching sun is no ordinary feat. To subsequently fail to treat them with due courtesy is simply unacceptable. The public, after all, is the embodiment of the Divine. Affection, respect, and goodwill toward them are all they truly seek. They give us so much; in return, we ought to serve as a mirror reflecting back to them nothing but love, honour, and respect,” he added.

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The actor will next feature in the sequel to “Kalki 2898 AD” and “Section 84.

The actor shared a series of pictures of his fans on his blog on Monday. They were taken during his fan meeting session. Image credit/Tumblr @srbachchan

The actor shared a series of pictures of his fans on his blog on Monday. They were taken during his fan meeting session. Image credit/Tumblr @srbachchan

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