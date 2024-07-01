Amitabh Bachchan watches ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ for first time with son Abhishek Bachchan

PTI

Mumbai, July 1

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Monday said he watched his latest release ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ for the first time with actor-son Abhishek Bachchan and a few friends at a theatre here.

Bachchan, who has been receiving rave reviews for his portrayal of the immortal warrior Ashwatthama in the big-budget sci-fi spectacle, spent his Sunday at his weekly meet-and-greet with fans outside his house Jalsa followed by a screening of the movie.

The 81-year-old shared a series of pictures on his personal blog.

‘A Sunday of Sundays .. the well wishers at GOJ and then to Kalki with some friends to see on big screen .. seeing film for first time .. and the experience of an IMAX, and the facilities and environ at the theatre .. so impressive , the elegance and aesthetics in the facility .. had not been out for years .. but so satisfying to be out to witness all the progress .. (sic)’ Bachchan wrote.

Billed as a marriage of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction genre, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.

Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 600 crore, the multilingual film released worldwide last Thursday and has already earned over Rs 400 crore in gross box office collection.

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Saswata Chatterjee and Shobhana in key roles.

