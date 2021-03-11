Amitabh Bachchan’s modest reply to trolls who called him 'buddha' drinking desi liquor till late night

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 16

As graceful as he is, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shut the trolls on Facebook by his modest replies.

Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media and he regularly shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life on Twitter and Facebook. He also interacts with his fans and followers replying to their comments.

Just recently, Big B was trolled by a section of Facebook users for his post on Sunday, wherein he wished his followers Good Morning at 11.26 am.

A troll commented, "Abbey Buddhe, dopahar ho gayi hai," to which Amitabh modest reply was, "I pray to god...nobody insults you when you grow old."

Another accused him of drinking desi liquor, with Amitabh responding that he doesn't drink.

Then soon after a netizen commented, Abe olden noon ho hai (old man, it’s noon).

Another user also went to this comment section and wrote, “Don’t you think it’s a little early,” to which the superstar wrote, “Thank you for your taunt. I was working till late at night, the shooting got over early. If you get up late, send your best wishes immediately. I apologize if I have offended you.”

One of the netizens also took a jibe at Big B, saying that he must have been drinking country liquor very late at night and because of this he got up late. To this, Amitabh Bachchan replied, “I don’t drink, I make others drink a tavern.”