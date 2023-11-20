Amitabh Bachchan's mysterious message sparks buzz as India faces World Cup heartbreak: 'Kuch bhi toh...'

Tribune Web Desk

In the aftermath of India's heartbreaking defeat in the ICC World Cup 2023 final against Australia, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan's enigmatic social media post has set the internet abuzz. Known for his avid cricket fandom, Bachchan had earlier received a caution from fans who believed in a superstition that India tends to win when he avoids watching their matches. This was after Big B posted that Team India always wins when he doesn’t watch their match. Amitabh Bachchan shared these thoughts after India won the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand.

Now, just moments before the crucial final match, Big B took to his official X account with a cryptic message in Hindi, "Kuch bhi toh nahi (Nothing at all),". As fate would have it, Team India fell short in the final showdown.

Netizens were quick to connect the dots, with one commenting, "You said whenever you watch a match, the team loses". "You didn't want to take risks in the World Cup." Another lamented, "You watched the match, and now India has lost."

While billions of cricket fans are heartbroken, Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn shared appreciation posts on Instagram to lift the spirits of Team India.

