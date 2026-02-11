Ammy Virk & Roopi Gill reunite

Punjabi stars Ammy Virk and Roopi Gill are set to reunite and have started filming their monumental new project. Currently untitled this historical drama is directed by the acclaimed Amarjit Singh Saron and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on May 29.

Described as a “powerful saga,” the film delves deep into the rich tapestry of Sikh faith and history. Reports suggest the project aims to capture a pivotal era with high production values and an emotionally charged narrative that honors the resilience and heritage of the Punjab region.

