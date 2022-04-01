Among the new releases this week is John Abraham-starrer Attack

Film: Attack (Hindi)
Producers: Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Ajay Kapoor Productions
Director: Lakshya Raj Anand
John Abraham’s keenly awaited action entertainer Attack has created quite a buzz with its trailer. Helmed by Lakshya Raj Anand, part one of Attack is based in a world where future wars will be fought on the wings of technology and artificial intelligence.
The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Prakash Raj and Ratna Pathak Shah.
Film: Lekh (Punjabi)
Producers: Gunbir Singh Sidhu, Manmord Sidhu
Director: Bhanu Pratap Thakur, Manvir Singh
Written by Qismat-fame writer-director Jagdeep Sidhu, Lekh features popular actor Gurnam Bhullar and Tania in the lead roles. Nirmal Rishi and Kaka Kautki will also be seen in important roles.
Film: Morbius (English)
Producers: Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Lucas Foster
Director: Daniel Espinosa
Sony Pictures Entertainment India exclusively brings Morbius to theatres in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In this film, Oscar -winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic anti-hero Michael Morbius. The movie also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, among others. —Dharam Pal
