An actress dancing in a chiffon saree amid snow—does it invoke romance or fear of hypothermia? Actresses give their take on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song

Mona

The song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani transports us back to the times when the saree-n-snow spectacle ruled Bollywood and our hearts too. It was the ultimate definition of romance! While the director, Karan Johar, has candidly admitted to being sick out of empathy for making Alia Bhatt shoot in harsh cold weather in a saree, the song is his tribute to Yash Chopra, who gave many a girl the dream of dancing in chiffon sarees with her beloved.

Tere Mere Hothon Pe from Ae Dil Hai Muskil

Chiffons-in-snow and chiffons-in-rain have long been the leitmotif of romantic love in Bollywood in the bygone era. Does it still hold true in today’s world, both reel and real? We ask the actresses…

Time for fresh perspectives

I appreciate the evolution of Bollywood music and how it reflects the changing trends and tastes of audiences. A chiffon saree number in Bollywood has become an iconic representation of the industry’s romantic aesthetics. However, it’s important to acknowledge the changing preferences of audiences and embrace a more diverse range of storytelling approach. Exploring new styles and creating songs and sequences that are both visually stunning and engaging can bring a fresh perspective to Bollywood romance. As an actor, my priority is to bring honesty and depth to the characters I portray. It’s crucial for filmmakers and production teams to prioritise the well-being and comfort of actors during shoots, particularly in challenging conditions. —Sumbul Touqeer

Mitwa from Chandni

Realistic romance works too

I appreciate the rich history and charm of the beautiful numbers that have been a part of Bollywood for a long time. While the industry has evolved, as actors, part of our job is to bring stories and characters to life, which often includes portraying various romantic scenarios. While the idea of being in snow-clad locales in a chiffon saree is undoubtedly appealing and dreamy, my focus is more on delivering a compelling performance. It’s important to strike a balance between creating visually stunning moments in films and ensuring the well-being of the actors involved. As much as I appreciate the beauty of such numbers, I also believe in prioritising the comfort and safety of everyone involved in the filmmaking process. Realistic romance and songs that are comfortable to shoot can evoke similar emotions and captivate the audience without compromising the well-being of the actors. Bollywood has the ability to adapt and evolve, and I believe there’s room for both classic nostalgia and fresh, realistic approaches to romance and song sequences. —Sneha Jain

Ye Hasin Vadiyan from Roja

All for the eye candies

Chiffon saree numbers in Bollywood have been a huge influence on me. My all-time favourites are Gerua from Dilwale and Teri Ore from Singh is Kinng. Yash Chopra is known for films like Silsila, Chandani, and Lamhe, and we have seen some mesmerising numbers. When one goes into the theatre to have a larger-than-life experience, such romantic numbers are the eye candy. Alia Bhatt is a performer who shot in the cold. After the scenes, one surely has options to wear woollen clothes. So, it’s pretty fine. —Rishina Kandhari

Like a dream

I love chiffon saree songs picturised on actresses. Yashraj Films has been a pioneer in that. Sridevi in Chandni and Lamhe looked beautiful and evergreen. I would love to do such numbers. Even Rekha in Silsila looked so good. Alia Bhatt looks superb. The song in the picture-perfect location looks like a dream. It’s a Bollywood tradition that should be continued. —Adaa Khan

Kismat Se tum from Pukar

In support of equality

I find it rather sexist that the hero stays comfortable in layers of warm clothes and the heroine freezes. One can actually get hypothermia draped in just a chiffon saree. I would have to agree with Karan Johar here and commend him for being empathetic. Why can’t they both be dressed accordingly? We are living in 2023, and it’s time for equality in all facets. —Somy Ali