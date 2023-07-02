 An actress dancing in a chiffon saree amid snow—does it invoke romance or fear of hypothermia? Actresses give their take on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • An actress dancing in a chiffon saree amid snow—does it invoke romance or fear of hypothermia? Actresses give their take on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song

An actress dancing in a chiffon saree amid snow—does it invoke romance or fear of hypothermia? Actresses give their take on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song

An actress dancing in a chiffon saree amid snow—does it invoke romance or fear of hypothermia? Actresses give their take on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani song

Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani



Mona

The song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani transports us back to the times when the saree-n-snow spectacle ruled Bollywood and our hearts too. It was the ultimate definition of romance! While the director, Karan Johar, has candidly admitted to being sick out of empathy for making Alia Bhatt shoot in harsh cold weather in a saree, the song is his tribute to Yash Chopra, who gave many a girl the dream of dancing in chiffon sarees with her beloved.

Tere Mere Hothon Pe from Ae Dil Hai Muskil

Chiffons-in-snow and chiffons-in-rain have long been the leitmotif of romantic love in Bollywood in the bygone era. Does it still hold true in today’s world, both reel and real? We ask the actresses…

Time for fresh perspectives

I appreciate the evolution of Bollywood music and how it reflects the changing trends and tastes of audiences. A chiffon saree number in Bollywood has become an iconic representation of the industry’s romantic aesthetics. However, it’s important to acknowledge the changing preferences of audiences and embrace a more diverse range of storytelling approach. Exploring new styles and creating songs and sequences that are both visually stunning and engaging can bring a fresh perspective to Bollywood romance. As an actor, my priority is to bring honesty and depth to the characters I portray. It’s crucial for filmmakers and production teams to prioritise the well-being and comfort of actors during shoots, particularly in challenging conditions. —Sumbul Touqeer

Mitwa from Chandni

Realistic romance works too

I appreciate the rich history and charm of the beautiful numbers that have been a part of Bollywood for a long time. While the industry has evolved, as actors, part of our job is to bring stories and characters to life, which often includes portraying various romantic scenarios. While the idea of being in snow-clad locales in a chiffon saree is undoubtedly appealing and dreamy, my focus is more on delivering a compelling performance. It’s important to strike a balance between creating visually stunning moments in films and ensuring the well-being of the actors involved. As much as I appreciate the beauty of such numbers, I also believe in prioritising the comfort and safety of everyone involved in the filmmaking process. Realistic romance and songs that are comfortable to shoot can evoke similar emotions and captivate the audience without compromising the well-being of the actors. Bollywood has the ability to adapt and evolve, and I believe there’s room for both classic nostalgia and fresh, realistic approaches to romance and song sequences. —Sneha Jain

Ye Hasin Vadiyan from Roja

All for the eye candies

Chiffon saree numbers in Bollywood have been a huge influence on me. My all-time favourites are Gerua from Dilwale and Teri Ore from Singh is Kinng. Yash Chopra is known for films like Silsila, Chandani, and Lamhe, and we have seen some mesmerising numbers. When one goes into the theatre to have a larger-than-life experience, such romantic numbers are the eye candy. Alia Bhatt is a performer who shot in the cold. After the scenes, one surely has options to wear woollen clothes. So, it’s pretty fine. —Rishina Kandhari

Like a dream

I love chiffon saree songs picturised on actresses. Yashraj Films has been a pioneer in that. Sridevi in Chandni and Lamhe looked beautiful and evergreen. I would love to do such numbers. Even Rekha in Silsila looked so good. Alia Bhatt looks superb. The song in the picture-perfect location looks like a dream. It’s a Bollywood tradition that should be continued. —Adaa Khan

Kismat Se tum from Pukar

In support of equality

I find it rather sexist that the hero stays comfortable in layers of warm clothes and the heroine freezes. One can actually get hypothermia draped in just a chiffon saree. I would have to agree with Karan Johar here and commend him for being empathetic. Why can’t they both be dressed accordingly? We are living in 2023, and it’s time for equality in all facets. —Somy Ali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab Government to buy private thermal power plant: CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Nation

Lt Gen Manoj Katiyar assumes charge as Western Army Commander

3
Punjab

Two employees suspended, probe ordered after SGPC detects financial irregularities of Rs 1 crore

4
Punjab

IAS officer Anurag Verma assumes charge as Punjab chief secretary

5
Sports

'No Fire In Babylon': ODI World Cup to be held without West Indies for first time

6
Haryana

Four arrested from Ambala for firing at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad

7
Nation

Supreme Court protects social activist Teesta Setalvad from arrest, stays Gujarat HC order for a week

8
Bathinda

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

9
Nation

Gujarat High Court rejects social activist Teesta Setalvad's bail plea, asks her to surrender immediately

10
Haryana

Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

88 people killed in accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra since December 2022: Official

Highway hypnosis major reason behind accidents on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra

88 people have been killed in accidents on the Expressway si...

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

DC seeks reports on the inspection of these firms from SDMs ...

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Police said adequate security force has been deployed in the...

Shootout outside UP jail: Assailant accidentally killed by accomplice

Shootout outside UP jail: Assailant accidentally killed by accomplice

Jail guard, police constable suffer injuries in the shootout

Haryana residents’ welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

Haryana residents' welfare associations wary of report on stilt-plus-4 floors

Residents ask government to reject the report


Cities

View All

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Food and Civil Supplies officials listen to grievances of residents

Dangling wires at Rani Ka Bagh an eyesore

Barsi of Baba Jawand Singh: Airport issues advisory for devotees

Protesting activists of Dal Khalsa detained by police

Railway vendors oppose pricing of Janta Khana

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

Mohali police arrest 7 in Jhampur firing case

MC resolution on job quota for UT youth hits dead end

Chandigarh sees GST mop-up rise 34% in June

Illegal dumps come up along Sec 88 road

PGI performs rare heart valve procedure

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

Hanuman Temple, mazaar removed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura for flyover amid heavy police deployment

L-G VK Saxena okays land allotment for Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor project

NTA answer key errors likely due to typos, UGC head seeks feedback

Drowned auto driver’s kin for action against errants

Four arrested for operating illegal scrapyards

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Grocer chased through streets in Kapurthala, robbed of Rs 1.7 lakh

Two arrested in oil attack on minor boy in Jalandhar

After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Residents demand removal of illegal gates

No water supply for 3 days, Phagwara residents irked

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

War on drugs: 211 nabbed with 555-kg contraband in 4 months

Uncovered nullah in Shahi Mohalla poses risk to people in Ludhiana

Woman-daughter duo dupes Ludhiana resident of Rs 13 lakh

Five booked for attacking security staff at eatery

Guru Teg Bahadur Road cleared of encroachments

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

CCTV control centre to keep an eye on miscreants in city

Administration sets up 7 flood control rooms

Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held