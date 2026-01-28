DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / An evening with AR Rahman

An evening with AR Rahman

B-town stars attend Gandhi Talks live musical performance

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:38 AM Jan 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Music composer A R Rahman during the Gandhi Talks music concert, in Mumbai
Advertisement

Many Bollywood stars attended the special live musical performance of AR Rahman based on the upcoming silent film Gandhi Talks at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the lead role in the film, looked stylish at the event, donning a brown jacket and shirt over blue denim jeans. The actor's moustache and sunglasses served as the highlight of his look.

Advertisement

As always, AR Rahman looked classy at the event in a velvet blazer. He paired his blazer with an all-black shirt and formal pants.

Advertisement

Rising young star Abhay Verma also attended the event and posed for the cameras while highlighting his lovely smile.

Several other stars who attended the event include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Jadav, Usha Nadkarni and others.

Advertisement

Silent film Gandhi Talks is directed by Kishore Belekar.

Speaking about the vision behind the film, director Belekar shared, "Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium's most elemental form, pure performance and emotion.

"The actors embraced that vulnerability completely, and AR Rahman's score became the film's voice. With Zee Studios', Meera Chopra's support, we were able to make a bold, honest piece of cinema," he added.

Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film also stars Siddharth Jadhav in a crucial role. The music of the film has been composed by Rahman.

The film will release in theatres on January 30

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts