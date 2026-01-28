An evening with AR Rahman

Many Bollywood stars attended the special live musical performance of AR Rahman based on the upcoming silent film Gandhi Talks at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the lead role in the film, looked stylish at the event, donning a brown jacket and shirt over blue denim jeans. The actor's moustache and sunglasses served as the highlight of his look.

Advertisement

As always, AR Rahman looked classy at the event in a velvet blazer. He paired his blazer with an all-black shirt and formal pants.

Advertisement

Rising young star Abhay Verma also attended the event and posed for the cameras while highlighting his lovely smile.

Several other stars who attended the event include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai, Siddharth Jadav, Usha Nadkarni and others.

Advertisement

Silent film Gandhi Talks is directed by Kishore Belekar.

Speaking about the vision behind the film, director Belekar shared, "Gandhi Talks is a film about trusting silence. As Indian cinema marks over a century of storytelling, we wanted to return to the medium's most elemental form, pure performance and emotion.

"The actors embraced that vulnerability completely, and AR Rahman's score became the film's voice. With Zee Studios', Meera Chopra's support, we were able to make a bold, honest piece of cinema," he added.

Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Arvind Swamy and Aditi Rao Hydari, the film also stars Siddharth Jadhav in a crucial role. The music of the film has been composed by Rahman.

The film will release in theatres on January 30