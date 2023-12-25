An intimate dialogue

IANS

Renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is hosting a talk show with the series Pehchaan: The Unscripted Show on SonyLIV.

Pehchaan promises to be an unprecedented and heart-touching journey into the lives of 13 prominent Sikhs of India.

Mahesh said, “Someone who has not heard of sugar will not know what it tastes like. Pehchaan has to be experienced. And though it is being pegion-holed as a chat show in the minds of many, but it’s much more than that. It is a very powerful emotional quotient which moves you and leaves you teary-eyed. What the Indian entertainment landscape lacks is intimate, upheld back conversations.”

He continued, “Pehchaan hurls you into the hearts of people in their most vulnerable moments and from there you see them climb rung by rung towards hope. These brave men have beard their hearts and spoke to me with heartfelt candor about their beautiful lives as they ploughed through from ‘unbeautiful’ moments.”

“These are the stories of lives led with courage and integrity — an inspiration to anyone who watches it. I see myself as a new person after knowing these gentlemen and feel like I’m reborn after each interaction.”

Each episode of Pehchaan is designed to unravel the untold stories, struggles, and triumphs that have shaped the lives of these exceptional Sikhs. The show will have more seasons to follow covering many other extraordinary people from different walks of life.

