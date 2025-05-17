Ana de Armas confirms multiple projects with Tom Cruise amid romance speculation

Ana de Armas has finally spoken out about her relationship with Tom Cruise, amidst swirling romance rumours. The actress confirmed that she and Cruise are working on multiple projects together, teasing an exciting collaboration.

During a talk show conversation, Ana revealed that she and Tom Cruise are working on ‘a few projects’ together, including collaborations with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie.

“It’s so much fun, and we’re definitely working on a lot of things,” she said, adding, “Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie and, of course, Tom. And I’m so excited.”

The romance rumours between Ana and Cruise first sparked in February when they were spotted together in London over Valentine’s Day weekend. Since then, they have been seen together on multiple occasions, fuelling speculation about their romantic relationship. Ana has been candid about the scrutiny she has faced in her public relationships. In an earlier interview, she expressed her discomfort with attention that is not focused on her work.