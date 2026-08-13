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Home / Entertainment / Anand Kumar, whose life inspired Hrithak Roshan starrer Super 30 reinvents mathematics once again

Anand Kumar, whose life inspired Hrithak Roshan starrer Super 30 reinvents mathematics once again

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Mona
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:31 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Anand Kumar, whose life inspired Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30, reinvents mathematics once again with Super Infinity
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When Super 30 hit cinema screens in 2019, audiences saw the inspiring story of a teacher who transformed the lives of underprivileged students by helping them crack one of India's toughest examinations. But for Anand Kumar, the film was never the destination. It was merely an introduction.
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Today, the mathematician and educator whose life inspired the Bollywood hit is attempting something even more ambitious — changing the way the world learns mathematics.

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His latest venture, Super Infinity, is a free YouTube-based learning platform that replaces rote memorisation with storytelling, music, drama, animation and real-life examples. The idea is deceptively simple—make mathematics enjoyable.

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"Let's have fun with numbers. Competition will take care of itself," Kumar says with confidence. It's a philosophy that challenges India's obsession with examination scores. Instead of teaching students to fear mathematics, Kumar wants them to enjoy it. His belief is that when concepts become clear and learning becomes engaging, success in competitive exams naturally follows.

Launched about a month ago, Super Infinity has already crossed 300,000 subscribers, drawing viewers not just from India but from other countries, including Japan, the US, the UK, Germany, South Korea, Canada and Australia.

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For Kumar, however, the platform is the culmination of a much longer journey. He first became a household name in 2002 when he launched Super 30 in Patna, Bihar, coaching talented students from economically weaker backgrounds for the IIT entrance examinations.

The success of Super 30, the Hrithik Roshan-starrer directed by Vikas Bahl, turned Kumar into a national icon. Yet, even after the film's success, he continued searching for new ways to make mathematics accessible. That search eventually became Super Infinity. "For six years, we worked almost every day to rethink how mathematics could be taught online," Kumar says. "Our goal was not to create just another online course, but to build an entirely new learning experience."

Unlike conventional coaching platforms, Super Infinity uses cinematic storytelling and visual narratives to explain complex mathematical concepts. A difficult theorem might unfold through an animated story. A tricky algebraic idea could be introduced through music or a real-world situation. The objective is not merely to solve problems but to understand why they work.

The platform caters to everyone—from schoolchildren discovering mathematics for the first time to aspirants preparing for IIT-JEE, Olympiads and other competitive examinations. Yet, Kumar insists the examinations themselves are not the focus. "If students understand mathematics deeply, the exams become much easier," he says.

Equally significant is like Super 30, the platform is completely free. Kumar says years of personal investment have gone into building it because he believes quality education should never depend on a student's financial circumstances.

His classroom has grown from a room in Patna to a worldwide audience, his blackboard to a digital screen. And if Anand Kumar has his way, students everywhere may finally discover that mathematics isn't something to survive, it's something to enjoy…

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