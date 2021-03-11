Ananya had the best time on The Khatra Khatra Show with Friday-special host Farah Khan

Voot’s latest offering The Khatra Khatra Show is led by the comedian duo Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh along with Farah Khan as the Friday Special Host. Recently, B-town’s star kid Ananya Panday graced the Friday episode of the show along with other actors.

While the Student Of The Year actress was pleased to participate in games with utmost enthusiasm and spirit, what caught our attention was filmmaker Farah Khan’s advice to the young actress.

Farah encouraged Ananya Panday not to address anybody as “uncle” or “aunty” even if it’s the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan. As we know, Ananya is close friends with Suhana and shares a great bond of camaraderie with the Khans she often calls Shah Rukh’s designer wife Gauri as aunty and him as uncle. On the same day, Ananya posted a video on Instagram with Farah with a caption, “50 rupya kaat overacting ke always the funniest time with @farahkhankunder.” Also, Ananya’s actor-father Chunky Panday remarked on Farah’s overacting and wrote, “Farah you should get the award for overacting in this video.”