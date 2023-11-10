Ananya Panday buys new home in Mumbai, shares pictures of 'griha pravesh' on Dhanteras

ANI
Mumbai, November 10
Actor Ananya Panday on the occasion of Dhanteras shared that she has bought a new house in Mumbai.
Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared a couple of posts from her new residence which she captioned, "My OWN home !! need all ur love and good vibes !!! to new beginnings .. happy Dhanteras."
Here's the post:
View this post on Instagram
In the pictures the 'Liger' actor could be seen performing Griha Pravesh puja.
Soon after she dropped the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages.
Farah Khan commented, "Wowwww! That was quick ananya.. may this home get u immense luck n happiness."
Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Congratulations my darling Ananya. More power to you."
Tiger Shroff commented," Wow congrats ananya."
Gauahar Khan wrote, "Many congratulations god bless."
Ananya made her Bollywood debut with 'Student of the Year 2' in 2019. The film also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. In a career spanning over four years, Ananya has featured in a slew of films including 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', 'Khaali Peeli', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Liger' and 'Dream Girl 2' besides her debut film.
In the coming months, fans will see her sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'. She also has Prime Video's web show 'Call Me Bae' in her kitty.
