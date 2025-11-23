DT
Home / Entertainment / Ananya Panday drops goofy birthday message for her ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ co-star Kartik Aaryan

Ananya Panday drops goofy birthday message for her ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ co-star Kartik Aaryan

‘Everything has changed, but nothing has changed at all,’ she wrote

ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 10:49 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared an old picture with Kartik, captured in 2018, along with a recent one from 2025. Photo/Instagram@ananyapanday
Actor Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday in the most special manner on Saturday, in line with the teaser launch of his upcoming film “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri”.

The actor received many greetings and heartwarming messages from his fans and industry friends. Among them was Ananya Panday, who had the goofiest birthday wish for her co-star.

Taking to Instagram, Ananya shared an old picture with Kartik, captured in 2018, along with a recent one from 2025. Even though the actors showed visible changes in their expressions and appearances, their real-life camaraderie remains the same.

In her caption, Ananya wrote, “2018 to 2025!!! Everything has changed, but nothing has changed at all. happy birthday.” To this, Kartik couldn’t help but agree as he added, “Some things never change.”

Earlier on Saturday, the actors were seen attending a special event, marking the teaser launch of their film “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri”, where Kartik celebrated his birthday with the media.

In the visuals, the actor was seen cutting a birthday cake and offering bites to the media personnel. Ananya, who was also present at the event, joined in to cheer for the actor.

Prior to that, Kartik Aaryan visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

Meanwhile, the teaser of “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” highlights a fresh chemistry between the lead stars. It undoubtedly promises a light-hearted watch.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” is presented by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora.

Besides Kartik and Ananya, the film also features Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. It will hit the theatres on December 25.

