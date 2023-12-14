Ananya Panday is latest hot favourite after 'The Archies'; rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur on dating says 'ask me no secrets...'

Chandigarh, December 14
Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor graced the famous 'Koffee' couch in the recent episode of the popular talk show 'Koffee with Karan Season 8'.
During a conversation with the 'Aashiqui 2' actor, KJo addressed the rumours of him dating actor Ananya Panday to which he wittily replied, "You see Karan you said on your show 'Ask me no secrets and I'll tell you no lies'."
Karan also told Aditya that in the earlier episode of 'KWK 8', Ananya said she was feeling "very Ananya Coy Kapur," to which the 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' actor said, "And I am Aditya Joy Kapur as of now."
"You mean you're joyously in a situationship?" Karan asked Aditya to which he replied, "I'm quite joyous."
Karan also asked him the first word that comes to his mind when he says Ananya is "joy"?. To which, Aditya responded, "Joy, pure joy and bliss."
Ananya and Aditya have been rumoured to be dating for some time. It all began when the two made a joint appearance at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year. However, neither has confirmed the reports.
The two also reportedly visited Maldives recently to celebrate Ananya's 25th birthday.
In an unexpected turn of events, netizens have found themselves re-evaluating their opinion on Ananya Panday, the daughter of Chunkey Panday and Bhavana Pandey. Ananya had previously been a target of online trolling for her acting skills. However, with the underwhelming performances of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in ‘The Archies,’ social media is witnessing a shift in sentiment and she is now a new "hot favourite". With ANI inputs
