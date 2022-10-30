Ananya Panday receives birthday greetings from Bollywood celebrities

ANI
New Delhi, October 30
On the occasion of actor Ananya Panday's birthday, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts and poured in warm wishes.
Taking to Instagram, actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture on his stories which he captioned, "Happy bday A.P. Not the best pic as it's a screen grab of our Dreamgirl 2 announcement video. Should click more pics."
Bollywood actor, Malaika Arora shared a picture which she captioned, "Chlo got the date right. Happy birthday my pretty sunshine gurl @ananyapanday P.S We need some pics together."
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "You looked PHAT. Happy birthday you star lots of love."
Actor Parineeti Chopra shared a picture with Ananya and wrote, "Dearest of all dears, one wishes you the heartiest of wishes as one turns older this morning. Do enjoy many a moment of uncontrolled fun and frolic dearest."
Actor Neha Dhupia wrote, "Take 2 Happy Birthday Ananya."
Director and Choreographer Farah Khan Kunder shared a snap with the birthday girl and captioned it, "Happy birthday my darling girl @ananyapanday may u always be healthy wealthy n in love."
Ananya was recently seen in the film 'Liger' opposite south actor Vijay Deverakonda which failed to impress the audience at the box office.
She will next be seen in 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav and in a comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.
