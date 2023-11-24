Ananya Panday thanks Gauri Khan for designing her ‘dream home’, shares pictures

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 24

Ananya Panday can’t contain her happiness as she becomes the proud owner of her ‘first home’, her ‘dream home’. She recently unveiled pictures of her housewarming ceremony, a week after celebrating her 25th birthday. Now, the actress expressed her joy and gratitude to celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan, Salman Khan’s wife, for making her new space extraordinary.

In the latest Instagram post, Ananya shared glimpses of the chic interiors crafted by Gauri Khan.

Ananya captioned it, "My first home... my dream home. Thank you @gaurikhan; no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you and made it so special for me. You're the best, love you!!!"

The photos showcase Ananya and Gauri posing in the living room, revealing a sophisticated colour theme of cream and grey. Among those congratulating Ananya were close friend Suhana Khan, Maheep Kapoor, her mother Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor and others who expressed their excitement.

Check them out:

Earlier, Ananya had shared images from the puja ceremony at her new Mumbai home, dressed in a beige kurta and a vibrant yellow lehenga. The actress performed traditional rituals, including breaking a coconut at the entrance, symbolising the auspiciousness of the occasion. Celebrities like Farah Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff extended their best wishes in the comments. Ananya's mother, Bhavana Pandey, also joined in, expressing her pride.

Take a look:

Beyond her new home, Ananya Panday has been making headlines for attending the opening of Swarovski's flagship store in New York City, where she serves as a brand ambassador. The event saw her rubbing shoulders with international celebrities such as Serena Williams, Freida Pinto, and Kim Kardashian.

Here are some picture:

Amidst her professional endeavours, Ananya has also been in the spotlight for dating rumours with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, with the two frequently spotted together.