Ananya Panday turns showstopper for Rahul Mishra at LFW

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday walked the runway for renowned Indian designer Rahul Mishra at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) 2026 here.

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The actor wore an all-white ensemble comprising a crisp white shirt adorned with delicate, thematic dragonfly embellishments, paired with a glossy oversized blazer and a pleated ivory skirt.

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"I love everything about what I'm wearing. I was sold on the idea of the blazer with a dragonfly with a shirt. There's always a story, meaning and significance to it (collection). He is truly an artist. It's lovely to work with them," Panday said last night after the final show of day two of LFW.

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Mishra presented his Fall/Winter 2026 collection, "White Gold" by AFEW, at LFW in partnership with FDCI. It featured oversized blazers, shirts, wide-leg pants, and skirts.

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The show is a collaboration between the designer's easy-to-wear label, AFEW Rahul Mishra, and Supima, a premier brand of American-grown cotton.

"Cotton has always been deeply connected to our country's textile heritage, and working with Supima allowed us to explore its lightness, strength, and adaptability in new ways while remaining rooted in handloom and hand embroidery," Mishra said.

The show celebrated the designer's 20th anniversary in the industry, who made his debut at LFW as a GenNext designer in 2006.

"Twenty years ago, the GenNext platform gave me the courage to imagine a different future for Indian craft. This showcase feels like a natural continuation of that journey," Mishra said.

The highlight of the show were the large, artistic representations of bugs such as dragonflies on the ceiling.